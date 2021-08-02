The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington
On the Air

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

4 p.m.: Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees OR Boston at Detroit …..MLB

4 p.m.: Seattle at Tampa Bay ….Root

Basketball, NBA

4 p.m.: Summer League: Memphis at Jazz Blue …..NBA

5 p.m.: Summer League: Miami vs. L.A. Lakers ESPN2

6 p.m.: Summer League: San Antonio at Jazz White …..NBA

8 p.m.: Summer League: Golden State at Sacramento ESPN2

Basketball, TBT

6 p.m.: Team 23 vs. Boeheim’s Army …ESPN

Olympics

6 a.m.: Women’s Beach Volleyball – Quarterfinal…………………..NBCSN

6:50 a.m.: Men’s Volleyball – Quarterfinal …..USA

7 a.m.: Women’s Beach Volleyball – Quarterfinal…………………..NBCSN

2:30 p.m.: Women’s Swimming – 10km Open Water……………NBCSN

3:30 p.m.: Women’s Golf …GOLF

5 p.m.: Men’s Diving – Springboard Final …..NBC

5 p.m.: M/W Gymnastics …..NBC

5 p.m.: M/W Track & Field – Semifinals and Finals …..NBC

5 p.m.: Men’s Beach Volleyball – Quarterfinal ..CNBC

6 p.m.: Women’s Skateboarding – Park Preliminary ..CNBC

7:30 p.m.: M/W Canoeing/Kayaking ..CNBC

7:30 p.m.: Women’s Skateboarding – Park Finals ..CNBC

9:30 p.m.: Women’s Basketball – Quarterfinal …..USA

10 p.m.: Men’s Water Polo – Quarterfinal ..CNBC

11:30 p.m.: Women’s Diving – Platform Qualifying…………………….. USA

1 a.m. (Wed.): Women’s Volleyball – Quarterfinal…………………..NBCSN

1:30 a.m. (Wed.): Women’s Basketball – Quarterfinal …..USA

3 a.m. (Wed.): Equestrian – Ind. Jumping Final………………………NBCSN

3:10 a.m. (Wed.): Artistic Swimming – Duet Final …..USA

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700 AM

Baseball, High-A West

6:30 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 700 AM

Baseball, MLB

3 p.m.: Seattle at Tampa Bay 700 AM

All events subject to change

