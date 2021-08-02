On the Air
Mon., Aug. 2, 2021
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
4 p.m.: Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees OR Boston at Detroit …..MLB
4 p.m.: Seattle at Tampa Bay ….Root
Basketball, NBA
4 p.m.: Summer League: Memphis at Jazz Blue …..NBA
5 p.m.: Summer League: Miami vs. L.A. Lakers ESPN2
6 p.m.: Summer League: San Antonio at Jazz White …..NBA
8 p.m.: Summer League: Golden State at Sacramento ESPN2
Basketball, TBT
6 p.m.: Team 23 vs. Boeheim’s Army …ESPN
Olympics
6 a.m.: Women’s Beach Volleyball – Quarterfinal…………………..NBCSN
6:50 a.m.: Men’s Volleyball – Quarterfinal …..USA
7 a.m.: Women’s Beach Volleyball – Quarterfinal…………………..NBCSN
2:30 p.m.: Women’s Swimming – 10km Open Water……………NBCSN
3:30 p.m.: Women’s Golf …GOLF
5 p.m.: Men’s Diving – Springboard Final …..NBC
5 p.m.: M/W Gymnastics …..NBC
5 p.m.: M/W Track & Field – Semifinals and Finals …..NBC
5 p.m.: Men’s Beach Volleyball – Quarterfinal ..CNBC
6 p.m.: Women’s Skateboarding – Park Preliminary ..CNBC
7:30 p.m.: M/W Canoeing/Kayaking ..CNBC
7:30 p.m.: Women’s Skateboarding – Park Finals ..CNBC
9:30 p.m.: Women’s Basketball – Quarterfinal …..USA
10 p.m.: Men’s Water Polo – Quarterfinal ..CNBC
11:30 p.m.: Women’s Diving – Platform Qualifying…………………….. USA
1 a.m. (Wed.): Women’s Volleyball – Quarterfinal…………………..NBCSN
1:30 a.m. (Wed.): Women’s Basketball – Quarterfinal …..USA
3 a.m. (Wed.): Equestrian – Ind. Jumping Final………………………NBCSN
3:10 a.m. (Wed.): Artistic Swimming – Duet Final …..USA
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700 AM
Baseball, High-A West
6:30 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 700 AM
Baseball, MLB
3 p.m.: Seattle at Tampa Bay 700 AM
All events subject to change
