Redistricting committee holding public info session Thursday

The Spokane County redistricting committee will hold its second public information session Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Northeast Community Center.

The meeting will also be available on Zoom. Details can be found by visiting redistrictspokaneco.com. The Northeast Community Center is located at 4001 N. Cook St.

The redistricting committee is tasked with splitting the county into five county commission districts – served by five county commissioners – as opposed to the three that exist now.

The state Legislature required the change in 2018 when it passed the Responsible Representation Act.

Redistricting could result in a Democrat winning a county commissioner race for the first time in over a decade. No Democrat has served as a Spokane County commissioner since Bonnie Mager in the late 2000s.

Committee members are now using modeling software and population estimates to draw hypothetical district lines.

Using population estimates, the committee will complete a draft redistricting plan by Aug. 24.

In early September, the committee expects to get the new, official U.S. Census statistics. After that, the committee will have to finish a final redistricting plan by Oct. 23.

Voters will select five county commissioners in 2022. Those five commissioners will begin serving in 2023.

The redistricting committee will host more public events after this week’s information session.