Spokane man is suspect in DUI crash that left 4 dead, 2 children hurt in Montana

Associated Press

MISSOULA — Four people have been killed and two children injured in a head-on collision on Interstate 90 in western Montana.

A 45-year-old Spokane, Washington man suspected of being under the influence was driving a Chevrolet Suburban the wrong way on the interstate on Saturday evening near Whitehall, the Montana Highway Patrol reported. He struck a vehicle carrying two adults and three children from Hartsford, South Dakota.

The man was killed, along with a 37-year-old woman, a 32-year-old man and a 14-year-old girl from the other vehicle, station KECI-TV reports.

Two of the victims were not wearing seatbelts.

An 8-year-old girl and 2-year-old boy were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.