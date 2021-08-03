Washington State to hold first of 25 fall practices on Friday in Pullman

As Washington State builds up to the 2021 football season, the Cougars will hold 25 practices throughout August, beginning Friday in Pullman.

Nearly one month before the Sept. 6 opener against Utah State, WSU will open preseason camp with an 8:15 a.m. practice at Rogers Field. Unlike the Mike Leach era, when most practices began in the late afternoon, second-year coach Nick Rolovich is leaning toward an earlier schedule with all 25 practices starting no later than 9:15 a.m.

The Cougars’ practices, which include two scrimmages, will be open to the media with limited access to the playing field.

The Cougars will begin with two helmets-only practices before adding shoulder pads on the third day. The team’s first fully padded practice will take place on Aug. 12.

Here is the practice schedule in full: Friday, 8:15 a.m.; Saturday, 8:15 a.m.; Monday, 8:45 a.m.; Tuesday, 8:15 a.m.; Wednesday, 8:15; Aug. 12, 8:15 a.m.; Aug. 13, 8:15 a.m.; Aug. 14, 8:15 a.m., scrimmage; Aug. 16, 8:45 a.m.; Aug. 17, 8:15 a.m.; Aug. 18, 8:15 a.m.; Aug. 19, 8:15 a.m.; Aug. 20, 8:15 a.m.; Aug. 21, 9:15 a.m., scrimmage.