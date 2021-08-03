West Plains Chamber of Commerce names Mark Losh as executive director

The West Plains Chamber of Commerce has named Mark Losh as the organization’s new executive director , effective Aug. 23.

Losh most recently was the director of membership for the Missoula Chamber of Commerce, a position he held for more than three years.

Losh has more than 40 years of experience in business ownership, startups and expanding existing companies. He was raised on a farm near Deer Park and later became co-owner of the Breadboard restaurant in 1977. Losh also has worked in financial, high-tech, security and manufacturing industries.

Losh succeeds Toby Broemmeling, who resigned as executive director of the Chamber in October to pursue other career opportunities.

Losh said he plans to meet face-to-face with each member of the Chamber to discuss how the organization can meet their needs and help their businesses grow.

Losh said he’s excited to be a part of the growing business community on the West Plains, acknowledging that Eastern Washington University, Northern Quest Resort & Casino, Spokane Tribe Casino, Amazon and manufacturing companies are key economic drivers in the region.

“To have manufacturing as the base of the business community is one of the most important things because it’s long-term, steady employment with great wages,” he said.

The Chamber formed a search committee to find a new executive director more than four months ago and chose Losh because of his vision and business experience.

“It was a lengthy process that started from scratch with a new position description, yielded dozens of applications and culminated in the exceptional selection of Mark Losh,” Melanie Rose, board secretary and search committee chair, said in a statement. “We absolutely believe Mark is the right person at the right time to accelerate the upward trajectory of the West Plains Chamber and region toward even greater economic vitality.”