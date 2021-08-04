Comic Louis C.K. announces Oct. 10 show at First Interstate Center for the Arts
UPDATED: Wed., Aug. 4, 2021
Comic Louis C.K. has announced several tour dates this fall, including a stop at the First Interstate Center for the Arts on Oct. 10.
Six-time Emmy Award winner Louis C.K. has released numerous standup specials, including most recently “Sincerely,” available on his website.
Previous specials include “Shameless,” “Chewed Up,” “Hilarious,” “Word: Live at Carnegie Hall” (audio), “Live at the Beacon Theater,” “Oh My God,” “Live at the Comedy Store” and “Louis C.K. 2017.”
Louis C.K. is the creator, writer, director and star of the Peabody Award-winning shows “Louie” and “Horace and Pete.” In January 2015, Louis C.K. became the first comic to sell out Madison Square Garden three times for the same tour.
Tickets are on sale now at ticketswest.com.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Spokane7 email newsletter
Get the day’s top entertainment headlines delivered to your inbox every morning.