Locally: Ferris graduate sets Concordia University’s high jump record cd

From staff and wire reports

From staff and wire reports

Mike Ervin, a Concordia University Irvine senior from Spokane, whose season included setting the school outdoor record in the high jump at 6 feet, 8 inches, matching it two months later, and finishing second in the conference championship meet, was named the PacWest Conference Scholar-Athlete of the Year in men’s track and field.

The Ferris HS graduate, a State 4A qualifier in the high jump and 4x400 relay, is the first male Concordia student-athlete to be named a PacWest Scholar-Athlete of the Year in any sport.

He was named USTFCCCA All-Region in the high jump in 2021. Indoors, he was a member of the school-record-breaking 4x400 relay team and was named Division II USTFCCCA All-Region in the triple jump, high jump, 4x400 relay and distance medley relay.

Ervin, who has a 3.63 GPA, is also one of eight area athletes with GPAs of 3.0 or better named 2020-21 Academic All-PacWest.

The others:

Biola: Women’s basketball: Jordan Robe (Northwest Christian), freshman, 3.86. Baseball: Brayden Hamilton (Central Valley), sophomore, 3.28; Johnny Sage (West Valley), sr., 3.89. Women’s soccer: Anna Boyer (Mt. Spokane), fr., 3.63. Women’s tennis: Brooke Fager (Lewis and Clark), fr., 3.56.

Point Loma: Volleyball: Grace Hicks (Sandpoint), so., 3.73; Rachel Schlect (The Oaks Christian Academy/University HS), so., 3.73.

Football

Perennial NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision powers Eastern Washington University and North Dakota State announced they will open the 2023 season on Sept. 2, against each other at U.S. Bank Stadium, home of the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings, in Minneapolis.

It will be the sixth meeting between the schools, but only the third during the regular season. NDSU has won four of the previous five, including the most recent, 42-20 on April 24 in the first round of the FCS playoffs.

Eastern’s lone win was in the first game between the schools, Dec. 11, 2010, when the Eagles won 38-31 in overtime to advance to the NCAA semifinals en route to the 2010 FCS championship.

Golf

Longtime The Creek at Qualchan pro Mark Gardner of Spokane shot 4-under-par 212 (68-72-72) to tie for 10th in the Senior Oregon Open Invitational last week at Wildhorse Resort and Casino in Pendleton, Oregon.

Billy Bomar of Prairie Falls Golf Club in Post Falls (74-72-70) and Steve Prugh of Manito Golf & Country Club (71-72-73) were at even-par 216 for 54 holes to tie for 18th. Prugh finished seventh in the Super Senior division with a 143 for 36 holes.

Four-time defending champion Jeff Coston of Semiahmoo Golf & Country Club in Blaine, Washington, won a fifth straight title and ninth overall with a 15-under 201.

Hockey

The Spokane Chiefs have three additions to their front-office business staff.

Brandon Holloway, a Washington State University graduate who has worked for the Ontario (California) Reign AHL team and Los Angeles Angels baseball team in sales, and Spokane native Manny Cortes, an Eastern Washington University graduate who was an intern with the Chiefs during the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 season, were hired as ticket account executives.

Sydney Olmstead from Sacramento, California, a San Diego State graduate who has been working the last year at KHQ-6 as a technical media and news producer, was hired as a digital media and communications coordinator for the Chiefs.

Letters of intent

Idaho women’s track/cross country: Kate Bouse, steeplechase/distances, Eugene.

NIC coaches

North Idaho College has hired assistant coaches for its women’s basketball and wrestling programs.

Sam Dowd, a Gonzaga Prep graduate who helped coach the Cardinals women last season, has joined the staff as a full-time employee, athletic director Bobby Lee announced.

Dowd played two seasons on the NIC men’s team before transferring to Idaho State for the 2017-19 seasons.

At Idaho State, Dowd, who overcame homelessness and a height deficit to succeed at the Division I school, received the U.S. Basketball Writers Association Most Courageous Award. He closed out his playing career at the University of the Philippines before returning to Coeur d’Alene to work with the Cardinals women.

Chase Clasen of Moses Lake, a two-time Washington State qualifier who wrestled at Iowa Western Community College and NCAA Division II Chadron State (Nebraska), where he was two-time national qualifier and a conference champion, is the wrestling assistant.

An NCAA All-American and Academic All-American spent one season as a graduate assistant coach at Chadron.

Rowing

Lisa Roman, who rowed for Washington State from 2010-12 and was inducted into the WSU Athletic Hall of Fame in 2019, helped Canada win the gold medal in the women’s eight at the Olympics in Tokyo last week. The Canadians led from start to finish and won by .91 seconds over runner-up New Zealand, China, the United States, Australia and Romania.

Another former Cougar, Nicole Hare (2013-15, 2017), helped the Canadian women’s four boat finish fourth in the B final.