Police: Man arrested after trying to lure boy onto boat on Lake Coeur d’Alene

A man was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of child enticement at the parasail dock near Independence Point on Lake Coeur d’Alene after trying to lure a 10-year-old boy onto a boat, police said.

John Randolph, 42, told the 10-year-old victim to get on a boat near Coeur d’Alene Parasail at Independence Point, officers said. Randolph told the victim that he was his father, according to a press release from the Coeur d’Alene Police Department.

The victim, who was frightened of Randolph, ran to CDA Parasail employees to tell them what was happening.

CDA Parasail employees confronted Randolph, who continued claiming that he was the boy’s father. He then began walking away, according to the press release.

One of the employees followed Randolph while the other called 911. Officers arrived at the scene quickly and arrested Randolph, according to the press release.

Randolph was booked into Kootenai County Jail for one count of suspected child enticement.