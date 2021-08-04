Showcase raises more than $5 million for fight against cancer

The Showcase came back in a big way after the 2020 event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The three-day event, which included two rounds of golf at the Coeur d’Alene Resort last weekend, had its largest celebrity field, largest crowds, largest group of corporate sponsors and largest fundraising check in the Showcase’s seven years.

The 2021 Showcase raised over $5 million, moving the seven-year total to more than $22 million for the Community Cancer Fund’s fight against cancer. The CCF works with regional cancer organizations to identify and fund gaps in services to patients and distributes funds to local programs benefiting cancer patients and their families.

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Mark Mulder, the 2019 champion, won the 36-hole tournament with rounds of 65 and 69 (134). Former NHL player Brenden Morrow (66-72 138) was second, followed by former MLB outfielder Cody Ross (70-71 141) and former Denver Broncos quarterback John Elway (75-67 142).

Janet Gretzky won the net division (65-69 134) over husband Wayne, the former NHL superstar, in a scorecard tiebreaker.

The 2022 Showcase will be held July 28-30. Information: Showcasegolf.com.