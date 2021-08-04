Spokane police looking for missing woman with dementia, other conditions
UPDATED: Wed., Aug. 4, 2021
Spokane police are asking the public for help finding a missing woman suffering from dementia, bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.
Officers said Mary Peeler, 64, has not been seen by her family since Sunday.
Family members reported Peeler missing at 1:41 p.m. Wednesday, according to a press release from the Spokane Police Department.
Peeler suffers from dementia, bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, the release said. Officers said Peeler is “easily angered and at times confused.”
She was last seen in the area of Boone Avenue and Maple Street wearing a dark blue tank top, cutoff jean shorts and light gray sandals. She is 5 feet 5 inches tall, 160 pounds and has shoulder-length blondish gray hair, according to the release.
Her possible destination is unknown.
Anyone with tips on her location is asked to call Crime Check at 456-2233 and reference Case 2021-20131864.
