The Dish: Spiceology partners with New Belgium – plus, Pentagon, Hanis Cavin, Purgatory Whiskey Bar + Garland Brew Works

By Kris Kilduff For The Spokesman-Review

Editor’s note: Incorrect information about Raci Erdems in today’s print edition of The Spokesman-Review has been revised in this online post.

It’s old spice, new tricks at Spiceology, which is helping lead the charge in Spokane’s culinary revolution, as it recently signed its biggest collaboration yet.

New Belgium, which is recognized as one of the nation’s best breweries, creating drinkable favorites like Fat Tire and its popular Voodoo Ranger series, has signed on to do a line of beer-infused rubs.

With flavor profiles like Moroccan Tagine and Habanero Grapefruit, backyard barbecues should become a suds-soaked siesta this summer. Ready to start experimenting? Purchase a flight of all six flavors for $42, with free shipping, at spiceology.com/collaborations/new-belgium-brewing.

Pentagon briefing

If you live in North Idaho, there is a good chance you’ve eaten at one of chef Raci Erdems’ restaurants. If you’ve somehow managed to not grace one of his dining rooms, you’ve surely smelled the gusts of garlic driving by his Post Falls powerhouse White House Grill.

In 2019, Erdems opened Liberty Lake sister restaurant the Pentagon. After only being open a few months, the building caught fire, shutting it down for repairs and has sat quiet through the last year of COVID-19.

Friends close to the project have said there are rumblings about the space finally reopening, and after a recent post on social media calling for hires, things look to be moving in the right direction.

Bit o’ Honey

Chef Hanis Cavin, who has been the corporate chef at Chad White Hospitality Group through the opening of High Tide Lobster Bar, TT’s Old Iron Brewing and Zona Blanca, has recently parted ways with the company and taken up shop with Adam Hegsted’s Eat Good Group.

Cavin is said to be taking over the reins of Honey Eatery and Social Club in Coeur d’Alene, which among many other accolades was recently named best fried chicken in Idaho by the Food Network.

Hell or highball water

If Dante drank dram, it more than likely would be at Purgatory Whiskey Bar. Originally based in Tracy, Calif., Purgatory offers 190+ whiskeys from across the world, craft beer and upscale eats ranging from smoked salmon charcuterie boards to freshly ground elk burgers.

There has been signage up for a Spokane satellite in the short-lived Chronic Tacos space on Main Avenue downtown, and sources say they are finalizing their build and will be looking to open by the end of the summer.

Downtown is already teeming with whiskey-heavy hideaways like Hogwash Whiskey Den, Whisk, Volstead Act, Durkin’s and Cease and Desist; it will be interesting to see what Purgatory can bring to the table that will separate themselves from the crowd.

There’s no place like home

The Garland District might be void of yellow bricks, but the road to building a neighborhood brewery needs no blueprint when you’re T.J. Wallin. The beer aficionado and owner of popular craft beer bar Community Pint had slowly transformed the downtown space into the small, one-barrel-brew operation Project Craft.

Recently, he sold ownership and started working on his dream, Garland Brew Werks, a small, quaint little brewery in the heart of the Garland. The retro 1970s space quietly opened its doors and is getting ready to announce a grand opening party. I am excited to go watch a late-night movie at the theater and swing in for a couple cold beers.

The Dish is Spokane’s whisperings about the happenings in the Inland Northwest’s food and beverage scene. Its author, Kris Kilduff, can be reached at kris.kilduff56@gmail.com.