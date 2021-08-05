Arts Wrap: Spokane Arts names 8 SAGA recipients, U of I opens fall season auditions

From a pool of 28 applicants, Spokane Arts has selected eight Spokane Arts Grant Awards recipients set to receive a total of $45,500. The winning proposals include projects in bookmaking, film and documentary, theater, culture, aerial performance and arts therapy.

The Spokane Playwrights Laboratory will receive a grant of $5,000 in support of its efforts to provide local writers and playwrights with professional resources. For more information, visit spokaneplaywrightslaboratory.com.

Melanie Hewitt will receive $5,000 for her upcoming “Grown Up’s First Alphabet: An Adult’s Child Book.” Written in a manner resembling popular children’s literature, “Hewitt’s new work forces perspective on adult topics and their true importance.” The book will be published in two formats, first as a hand-carved, wood block-printed linen alphabet book set inside a handmade leather clamshell box and later as a digitally printed version of the original. For more information, visit melismaking.com.

Sean Lizama and Milestones Media will receive $6,000 toward the production of a documentary series titled “The Un-Generation: The Unheard, Unseen and Unnoticed Ones of a Voiceless Generation.” Through the docuseries, Lizama hopes to “give voice to a group of five Marshallese youth, all high school dropouts at high risk from marginalized families” in a manner “designed to reach older generations and help them to better connect with the misunderstood stories of this younger generation.” For more information, visit twitter.com/milestonesmedia.

Charity Doyl and the Family Guide will receive $10,000 in support of several events planned for May 14, 2022, celebrating AAPI Heritage Month. The organization aims to increase awareness and understanding of Asian American and Pacific Islander communities and individuals by organizing opportunities for cultural engagement. For more information, visit thefamilyguide.org.

Amanda Cantrell and the Spokane Shakespeare Society will receive $5,000 toward funding their 2021 summer season and holiday events. The Spokane Shakespeare Society aims to provide free, professional-quality theatrical productions to Spokane “while allowing people to enjoy the natural beauty of our parks.” For more information, visit spokaneshakespearesociety.org.

Sherrie Martin and Spokane Aerial Performance Arts LLC will receive $5,000 toward their Youth Modern Circus Spectacular. In operation since 2011, Spokane Aerial Performance Arts LLC is a circus and aerial arts education and performance company. For more information, visit spokaneaerial.com.

Sean Finley and This Had Better Be Good Films will receive $4,000 to fund the production of “We Live in Water,” a film based on a short story from Jess Walter’s book of the same name. For more information, visit thishadbetterbegood.com.

And finally, Impanda Music Studios & Community Space will receive $5,500 for operational support. A 501©3 nonprofit, Impanda is dedicated to providing at-risk youth and marginalized communities in Spokane’s East Central Neighborhood healing-focused music and arts programs. For more information, visit impandarwanda.org.

U of I to hold auditions

University of Idaho’s Department of Theatre Arts will hold open auditions for its fall season at the Forge Theatre (404 Sweet Ave., Moscow) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Auditions are open to anyone with an interest in live theater – including members of the Palouse community – and can be performed in-person or submitted online in video format.

The fall lineup will feature four productions: “The Swimming Pool” by Master of Fine Arts candidate Tan Prace Collier; “The Durable Barfly” by Master of Fine Arts candidate Kelsey Rain; William Shakespeare’s “Macbeth,” adapted by Master of Fine Arts candidates Bethany Paulsen, Rachael Fornarotto and K.T. Turner; and Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” adapted by Kendra Phillips, U of I Master of Fine Arts alumna.

Interested individuals should bring a headshot and resume and be prepared to perform either two contrasting monologues or one monologue and one song. An accompanist will be available for those performing songs. To inquire about auditions, visit airtable.com/shrKJ69tOci3koOZq.

For more information, visit idaho.edu/class/theatre, and call (208) 885-6465.