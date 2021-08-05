Taylor Tomlinson of ‘Last Comic Standing’ headlines Spokane Comedy Club
UPDATED: Thu., Aug. 5, 2021
Taylor Tomlinson has enjoyed a rather quick rise up the comedic ranks. The observational humorist was a top-10 finalist on “Last Comic Standing” in 2015 when she was 22.
Tomlinson, who will perform Friday and Saturday at the Spokane Comedy Club, earned praise for her last Netflix special, the amusing “Quarter Life Crisis,” which was released in 2020.
The Orange County, California, native, who is part of a podcast with fellow comics Spokane native Kelsey Cook and Delanie Fischer, waxes about dating, her family and plenty of other relatable topics.
Tomlinson appears Friday and Saturday at the Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. Tickets are $25 and $35. Show times are 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. Friday and 4:30, 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. For more information: (509) 318-9998, spokanecomedyclub.com.
