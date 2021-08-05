What’s Worth Watching: ‘Cooking With Paris,’ ‘Reservation Dogs,’ ‘Cocaine Cowboys,’ ‘Gossip Girl,’ ‘Hit & Run,’ ‘Suicide Squad’

With a little food, comedy and intrigue and a lot of action, this week’s streaming options are sure to keep everyone entertained.

“Cooking With Paris” (2021)

Celebrity turned chef Paris Hilton tries to start making her very own food in her very own reality-TV cooking show featuring guest appearances by friends including Nikki Glaser, Kim Kardashian West, Demi Lovato, Lele Pons and Saweetie, as well as her mother Kathy Hilton and sister Nicky Hilton. “Cooking With Paris” is available on Netflix.

“Reservation Dogs” (2021)

Created by Native American filmmaker Sterlin Harjo and actor, writer and director Taika Waititi, this comedy series follows four Native American teenagers as they grow up together, alternately committing and fighting crime on a reservation in rural Oklahoma. “Reservation Dogs” premieres Monday on Hulu.

“Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami” (2021)

This limited true crime documentary series explores the path that childhood friends Willy Falcon and Sal Magluta walked from dropping out of high school to all but running the Miami drug trade of the 1970s and 1980s. “Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami” is available on Netflix.

“Gossip Girl” (2021)

Set nearly a decade after the original series, a new generation of ultra-high net worth students from a private New York City high school find themselves subject to a new kind of Gossip Girl. “Gossip Girl” is available on HBO Max.

“Hit & Run” (2021)

Segev Azulai’s (Lior Raz) turns upside down after losing his beloved wife in a fatal car accident in Tel Aviv. Starring and co-written by Raz, “Hit & Run” follows Azulai as he attempts to track down the responsible party. But as evidence mounts, hinting at a motive to the killing, Azulai begins to see that he may not have been the only one with a past full of secrets. “Hit & Run” is available on Netflix.

“The Suicide Squad” (2021)

Already boasting notably higher praise than David Ayer’s 2016 film, director James Gunn’s approach to the DC universe appears to have just about hit the nail on the head. “The Suicide Squad” follows the usual suspects (in a more literal sense), Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Bloodsport (Idris Elba), Peacemaker (John Cena) and King Shark (Sylvester Stallone), among others, on a “search and destroy” mission to Corto Maltese deemed too dangerous to send soldiers worth protecting.

With only Col. Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman) to keep the crew in line, it’ll be a wonder if anyone makes it off the island alive. “The Suicide Squad” is available on HBO Max.