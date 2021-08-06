Eastbound I-90 backed up due to fatal crash near Sprague

A fatal collision involving a semi-truck and car blocked I-90 eastbound about 2 miles west of Sprague Friday.

The eastbound lane at milepost 243 was partially blocked as crews worked to clear the crash. Drivers were using the shoulder to pass, leading to long delays, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation

The fatal crash involved a semi-truck and a smaller car, according to Washington State Patrol. One person is confirmed dead.

Another collision occurred within the backup about 6 miles away from the initial crash. Drivers were expected to see more delays as a result, according to WSDOT.