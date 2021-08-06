The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Day 73° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Business

New jobless claims rise slightly in Spokane County, state

Laid-off workers Spokane County filed 285 new claims during the week ending July 31, compared with 259 claims filed the week before, according to data from the Washington State Employment Security Department. (Associated Press)
Laid-off workers Spokane County filed 285 new claims during the week ending July 31, compared with 259 claims filed the week before, according to data from the Washington State Employment Security Department. (Associated Press)
By Amy Edelen amye@spokesman.com(509) 459-5581

New jobless claims in Spokane County increased slightly last week, but remain below pre-pandemic levels, according to data from the Washington state Employment Security Department.

Laid-off workers in the county filed 285 new claims during the week ending July 31, compared with 259 claims filed the week before, the department reported Thursday.

New unemployment claims in the state rose to 4,919 in the week ending July 31, an 8% increase in applications compared with 4,554 from the week before, according to the ESD.

Continued claims in all unemployment categories decreased 0.9% with 308,266 applications filed last week.

Layoffs in agriculture and construction contributed to an increase of 365 new claims last week, according to the ESD.

The ESD paid out more than $188 million in benefits last week.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Business