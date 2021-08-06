As need for donors persists, Vitalant is hosting a blood drive next week
UPDATED: Fri., Aug. 6, 2021
The need for blood donations continues in the Inland Northwest, and Vitalant is asking those who are eligible to donate.
There is a blood drive at the Wonder Building on Wednesday, and donors can sign up online or by calling (877) 258-4825. The blood drive will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Vitalant also takes donations in person at its locations throughout the county.
All blood types are needed, but donors with O blood are especially desired because it is the universal type that can be used in emergency rooms when a person’s blood type is not known.
Vitalant is also seeking platelets , which are used within a week of donation in patients who are receiving cancer treatment or getting transplants.
If you received a COVID-19 vaccine, you are eligible to donate blood, granted you meet other requirements to donate blood. Vitalant will require all donors and staff to wear masks starting Monday, regardless of vaccination status.
