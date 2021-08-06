The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Health

As need for donors persists, Vitalant is hosting a blood drive next week

UPDATED: Fri., Aug. 6, 2021

By Arielle Dreher arielled@spokesman.com(509) 459-5467

The need for blood donations continues in the Inland Northwest, and Vitalant is asking those who are eligible to donate.

There is a blood drive at the Wonder Building on Wednesday, and donors can sign up online or by calling (877) 258-4825. The blood drive will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Vitalant also takes donations in person at its locations throughout the county.

All blood types are needed, but donors with O blood are especially desired because it is the universal type that can be used in emergency rooms when a person’s blood type is not known.

Vitalant is also seeking platelets , which are used within a week of donation in patients who are receiving cancer treatment or getting transplants.

If you received a COVID-19 vaccine, you are eligible to donate blood, granted you meet other requirements to donate blood. Vitalant will require all donors and staff to wear masks starting Monday, regardless of vaccination status.

Arielle Dreher's reporting for The Spokesman-Review is funded in part by Report for America and by members of the Spokane community. This story can be republished by other organizations for free under a Creative Commons license. For more information on this, please contact our newspaper’s managing editor.

Active Person

