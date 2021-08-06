From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Christopher L. Madunich and Alexandria N. Pollastro, both of Spokane.

Seth D. Brody and Maegan E. McClanahan, both of Spokane.

Darin G. Watkins and Karla C. Porter, both of Spokane.

Michael J. Kenworthy and Therese M. Weed, both of Mead.

John J. Lauricella and Margaret A. Lauricella, both of Spokane.

Hunter A. Chambers and Megan L. Kaminski, both of Cheney.

Dennis R. Noble and Angela M. Loss, both of Spokane.

Joshua C. Powell and Kara A. Morris, both of Spokane.

Rojelio Rodriguez and Megan M. Ebersole, both of Mead.

Joshua B. De Groot and Madison E. Bertis, both of Spokane.

James N. Rollinger and Lindsay N. Logan, both of Spokane.

Nicholas J. Smith and Julia E. Trusler, both of Kenmore, Washington.

Nathan A. Anselmo and Lindsey A. Dotson, both of Spokane.

James A. Greene and Tosha N. Postell, both of Alliance, Nebraska.

Donald B. Thornton and Kimberly C. Thornton, both of Spokane.

Davonte D. Lacy, of Tacoma and Laci M. Marsden, of Spokane.

Austin S. Martin and Ivee L. Naylor, both of Deer Park.

Andrew S. Burdick and Kiarah M. Perrault, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Horizon Credit Union v. Dawn M. Davis, money claimed owed.

Numerica Credit Union v. Victor F. Manz, money claimed owed.

Numerica Credit Union v. Thomas C. Peters, money claimed owed.

US Bank NA v. Alexander Musalin, money claimed owed.

Discover Bank v. Kenneth A. Martini, money claimed owed.

Andrew Oster v. Marcus Roeder, et al., restitution of premises.

North Vista Holdings LLC v. Patrick J. Dexter, et al., restitution of premises.

Karla M. Jones v. Joseph E. La France, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Stewart, Matthew D. R. and Joan A.

Trochta, Barbara C. and Daniel J.

Schneider, Susan A. and Louis W., Jr.

McCabe, Irma C. and Russell P.

Schreiber, Neil and Raylene

Gutierrez, Nicole Y. and Miciah R.

Salter, Cynthia L. and Nicholas C.

Moega, Callet A. P. and Jeremie A.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

James Stailey, 33; $100 restitution, 18 days in jail with credit given for 18 days served, after pleading guilty to money laundering, criminal mischief and resisting arrest.

Tessa M. Ulberg, 21; restitution to be determined, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of second-degree vehicle prowling and third-degree theft.

Chase K. Orndorff, 27; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Scott A. Mastel, also known as Claudio A. Mastel and Cloudio A. Mastel, 50; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to three counts of conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Jesse J. M. Flores, 38; 90 days in jail with credit given for 90 days served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree driving while license suspended or revoked.

Mandie L. Russell, 30; $25,598.66 restitution, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Matthew W. Antush

Whispper D. Herman, 20; 14 days in jail, malicious mischief property.

Judge Debra R. Hayes

John W. W. Dietrich, 28; $750 fine, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Alexander Barclay III, 49; $500 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Steven J. Daniel, 42; six days in jail with credit given for six days served, second-degree driving with suspended license amended to third-degree driving with suspended license.

Justin R. Allen, 39; restitution to be determined, three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 6 months probation, third-degree malicious mischief.

Jason D. Bingle, 32; $500 fine, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Andrew J. Dituri, 24; $500 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, obstructing a law enforcement officer and driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Judge Donna Wilson

Thomas J. L. Burnett, 28; $15 fine, 65 days in jail with credit given for 65 days served, no-contact/protection order violation.

Brian J. Turner, 61; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, fourth-degree assault.

Rebecca J. Wilkie, 46; 364 days in jail with credit given for 28 days served, 24 months probation, fourth-degree assault.

Jared M. Verment, 25; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, no-contact/protection order violation and two counts of fourth-degree assault.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Sean A. Replogle, 37; $991 fine, one day in jail, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Christina D. Cowden, 31; $750 fine, 12 months, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Mariah A. Halsey, 27; $250 fine, four days in jail with credit given for four days served, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Jesse C. Jacob, 21; $500 fine, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Jolee D. Newton, 33; $750 fine, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Melisa A. Michener, 52; $750 fine, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Christine A. Muth, 63; 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless endangerment.

Austin R. Newsom, 23; 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless endangerment.