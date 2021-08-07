Police identify man killed in I-90 crash near Sprague
UPDATED: Sat., Aug. 7, 2021
A Montana man was killed in a crash Friday afternoon involving a semi-truck and a car on eastbound I-90 about 2 miles west of Sprague, according to Washington State Patrol.
Kenneth H. Tooley, 69, was traveling west on I-90 at milepost 243 in Lincoln County when he crossed his Ford F-150 over a hill and an embankment into the eastbound lane, crashing into a semi-truck driven by 57-year-old Robert L. Marks of Hull, Iowa.
Tooley, of Libby, Montana, was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers said Marks was transported to Sacred Heart Medical Center with injuries.
Troopers are investigating whether drugs or alcohol were involved. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.
The crash was reported at 3:50 p.m. Friday. The eastbound lane at milepost 243, which was partially blocked, fully reopened by around 10:30 p.m.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.