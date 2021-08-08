14-year-old airlifted to hospital Sunday after driving motorcycle into truck in Sagle

A 14-year-old was flown by helicopter to a hospital Sunday after he drove his motorcycle into a truck.

At approximately 3:06 p.m., Idaho State Police responded to a crash on U.S. 95 at Schell Road in Sagle.

The 14-year-old, who was not identified by authorities, was riding a 2003 Honda motorcycle south on the shoulder of the highway when he began crossing the road.

Robert Smith, a 62-year-old Newman Lake resident, was driving a red 1999 Ford F-350 when the 14-year-old drove into the passenger side of his truck.

Smith was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured. The 14-year-old was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The crash is under investigation.