Finale of Spokane Indians series against Everett canceled due to weather, lightning
UPDATED: Sun., Aug. 8, 2021
The finale of the six-game High-A West series between the Spokane Indians and the Everett AquaSox on Sunday was canceled due to field conditions and lightning caused by the thunderstorms that rolled through the area in the early afternoon.
A team spokesperson said the managers inspected the field following the brief but heavy rains and there was some pooling in the outfield. In addition, there was a lightning strike close to the stadium that caused concern.
There has been no official word about a makeup or reschedule. Everett is not due to play in Spokane again this season, though the teams have two more series in Everett from Aug. 24-29 and Sept. 14-19.
