Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Spokane Indians
Sports >  Spokane Indians

Finale of Spokane Indians series against Everett canceled due to weather, lightning

UPDATED: Sun., Aug. 8, 2021

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

The finale of the six-game High-A West series between the Spokane Indians and the Everett AquaSox on Sunday was canceled due to field conditions and lightning caused by the thunderstorms that rolled through the area in the early afternoon.

A team spokesperson said the managers inspected the field following the brief but heavy rains and there was some pooling in the outfield. In addition, there was a lightning strike close to the stadium that caused concern.

There has been no official word about a makeup or reschedule. Everett is not due to play in Spokane again this season, though the teams have two more series in Everett from Aug. 24-29 and Sept. 14-19.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in Spokane Indians