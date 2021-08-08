The Dirt: Site preparation to begin for Denny Yasuhara Middle School in northeast Spokane

Spokane Public Schools is moving forward with plans for a new middle school in northeast Spokane.

Spokane-based contractor Bouten Construction filed a permit application with the city to demolish three buildings at 1225 E. Marietta Ave. to make way for the Denny Yasuhara Middle School.

The structures to be demolished include the city of Spokane’s former construction management and engineering office building, a garage and modular office trailer.

The Denny Yasuhara Middle School, when complete, will span 140,000 square feet and include classrooms, a gymnasium and play fields. An additional 140,000 square feet on the 16-acre site will be paved for parking lots, driveways and walkways, according to an environmental review for the project.

The two-story middle school will accommodate 750 students, according to the review.

MMEC Architecture, of Spokane, is designing the school. Bouten Construction is the project contractor.

Construction is slated to be complete in summer 2022.

The Denny Yasuhara Middle School is among several projects approved by voters in a 2018 bond.

The $495.3 million districtwide plan includes building three new middle schools; replacement of three existing middle schools; adding space for option programs at two locations; a new downtown stadium to replace Joe Albi Stadium; safety and technology updates for the school district; and building, field and playground improvements for all schools.

Building to be converted, remodeled for Recovery Cafe

Community-Minded Enterprises is converting a building south of the University District to potentially house Recovery Cafe.

The nonprofit filed a permit application with the city to remodel the 6,620-square-foot building at 622 E. Second Ave. Work includes adding new walls and flooring, and reconfiguring a kitchen area.

The project contractor is Spokane-based Craven Co. ZBA Architecture, of Spokane, is designing the remodel.

The permit valuation is $60,000, according to the application.

Community-Minded Enterprises matches programs to needs of Spokane residents. It helps people in recovery from addiction gain access to the job market, connects parents with child care providers and assists people with disabilities and physical limitations get practical and emotional support.

Community-Minded Enterprises founded Recovery Cafe in 2017 to serve people in recovery. Recovery Cafe’s programs include providing employment opportunities with on-the-job training.

Recovery Cafe is located at 214 N. Cedar St.

Apartment complex planned in Spokane Valley

A new apartment complex is coming to an area southeast of Pines Road and Interstate 90 in Spokane Valley.

Spokane Valley-based Whipple Consulting Engineers filed a predevelopment application with the city on behalf of Skyline Homes LLC to build the complex on nearly two acres fronting Nora Avenue.

The four-story, 36,800-square-foot complex will have 32 apartments and 64 parking spaces.

The estimated project valuation is $4 million, according to the application.

Mercier Architecture & Planning, of Spokane Valley, is designing the project.