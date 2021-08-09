100-degree days expected to return to Spokane later this week

Chilly and wet conditions helped create for in Spokane Monday morning, leading to flight cancellations, but the region will soon return to a hot and dry summer.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat watch starting Thursday and ending Sunday. Meteorologists also noticed early signs of thunderstorms over the weekend, said Valerie Thayler, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Spokane.

The heat could lead to Spokane breaking its own record for most 100-degree days in one summer. In 1928, there were six days that reached at least 100 degrees. Thayler said 2021 already tied that record, so if Spokane exceeds 100 degrees during the heat watch this weekend, it would take the top spot. Temperatures are expected to reach 101 on Friday and 100 on Saturday.

“We’re definitely having a historical summer with the drought and the fires,” Thayler said.

Earlier Monday, many flights at the Spokane International Airport were delayed by visibility about one-quarter of a mile.

Thayler said Sunday’s welcomed lower temperatures, clear skies and light winds helped fog to form.

That, with more moisture in the air, made it easy for the night to stay cool.

“That’s the perfect combination to get those really cool temperatures,” Thayler said.

At the airport, the overnight temperature plummeted to 50 degrees. The average for Aug. 8 in other years is 59 degrees, Thayler said.

The airport also reported delays for eight departing flights, one canceled departure and four delayed arriving flights. Thayler said the fog started to roll in around 2 a.m. and lowered visibility especially around the airport.

Britt DeTienne, media manager with the Spokane International Airport, confirmed fog affected flight operations.

“Conditions have improved and normal flight operations are resuming, but delays are still possible,” DeTienne said.

Thayler said she didn’t expected the wind pattern to change in a way that would lead to smoky skies on Monday.