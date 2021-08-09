Prep notebook: Mead hires Luke Jordan as boys basketball coach

Luke Jordan was hired as the boys basketball coach at Mead, the school announced last week. Jordan replaces Glenn Williams, the longtime Panthers coach, who retired in the spring.

Jordan has been a teacher at Mead since 2015 and has been the JV head coach in Williams’ program for six seasons. Before that, Jordan taught and coached basketball at Mt. Spokane High School.

Jordan is a graduate of Shadle Park (2009) and played basketball at Wenatchee Valley College. He earned his teaching degree from Eastern Washington and his Masters in Teaching degree from Whitworth in 2014.

Mead finished 3-9 overall last season.

Abell moves to Ridgeline

Ridgeline hired Whitney Abell as a teacher and head volleyball coach, the school announced. Abell moved over from North Central, where she was named Greater Spokane League 2A coach of the year last season following a 6-5 campaign and third-place finish.

Abell has eight years of coaching experience and played semiprofessional volleyball following her college career at Central Washington.

‘Last inning’ with Coach Brooks

As part of its annual fundraiser reunion “Bash on Ash,” the Shadle Park boosters are presenting “The Last Inning with Coach Brooks” to celebrate longtime baseball coach Ron Brooks, who retired in the spring after 42 years teaching and 38 years as head baseball coach.

The Bash is Friday at 5:00 p.m. at the Shadle Amphitheater. The booster club is asking former players, coaches and fans to gather on Al K. Jackson Field at 3:00 p.m. for an informal roundtable and Q & A with Brooks.

More information is available at the event’s Facebook page (facebook.com/events/242205767502646).