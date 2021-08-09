Tuesday’s letters

What really happens at SRHD?

In my opinion, Dr. Lutz was outspoken in his warnings of how dangerous COVID-19 was going to get, and the public was starting to pay attention as they were cutting back on their spending, not sure how bad it would be.

Our conservative leaders began to feel the heat from their political donors. Why? They were losing business as customers were cutting back trying to save what money they had.

The conservative leaders didn’t want to lose the backing of the political donor class because they didn’t have the money to run their own campaigns without it.

The conservative leaders of the Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) originally voted 8-4 in favor of Dr. Lutz firing. Four were not part of the conservative group.

One question that hasn’t been asked or answered is this: Did anyone approach Director Amelia Clark threatening her own job position if she didn’t fire Dr. Lutz?

She did such a poor job in how she handled the situation that it makes you wonder.

The most recent statement the SRHD put out tried to justify Dr. Lutz’s termination. But, ironically, they refused to sign their names to the document since it would have shown that it was the same members that originally wanted to fire Dr. Lutz and not the whole SRHD membership.

One last question: Does that mean the conservatives and their political donor class have blood on their hands since their voters and customers are no longer with us?

Lawrence Schuchart

Spokane

Civilization and its discontents

I don’t know how old or young Mr. Leach is, but ever since adult humans found it advantageous to live in social groups, the trade-off for those advantages has been a willingness to forgo some prerogatives of personal freedom, i.e. just doing whatever you want to.

Little children have to be taught this restraint both for their own well-being and that of those with whom they interact and upon whom they are dependent.

If Leach does not want to commit to this social contract, he is free to try to find an environment independent of nation, state, county, town and family somewhere in which he can manage to subsist without being dependent on others or affecting them. Lots of luck.

One big problem though, (at least): He writes that “Isn’t that what science is supposed to do? Question things?” If he believes that, then he is going to have a dreadful time finding solutions to all the life difficulties he will be encountering, because while it is true that science questions, what is unique about it is its method of finding answers.

Mr. Leach seems to have not learned the critical lessons necessary for both human problem solving and socialization.

Peter Grossman

Spokane

My business

Regarding Rob Leach’s admonition that I mind my own business when it comes to his anti-vaccination stance, I have something for him to think about. I am all in favor of free will and would gladly step aside and watch him and his family become infected. But, because of the unvaccinated, the COVID virus is still alive. Because it is still alive, it is mutating. Because it is mutating the risks are increasing for even those who chose to protect themselves. Because of the rapid pace of mutations, there is a string now that is infecting younger people, many under 12 years of age. This is a group that cannot get the vaccine regardless of their political stance. Because of his steadfastness to resist, I am fearful that the next mutation might render the vaccine useless. If that should happen, where will we be as a nation? So we are attacking your rights? Really? Why no such outrage when they make you wear a seatbelt? How about when they expect you to wear a helmet on a motorcycle? Then there is the ridiculous expectation that you don’t speed in a school zone, that you drive on the right side only, that you don’t yell “fire” in a theater. As a true American Patriot I would expect that you would embrace the idea of coming together as a nation to defeat this common foe.

Richard O’Brien

Spokane