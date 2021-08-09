TV Best Bets







Younger

After one of Empirical’s authors dies, Charles (Peter Hermann) reconnects with the late writer’s widow (guest star Joanna Cassidy), who also was the real-life inspiration for Charles’ novel “The Miseducation of Henry Cane.” Meanwhile, Maggie (Debi Mazar) is confronted with a big problem while teaching a class on her past artworks, in the new episode “The Son Also Rises.” Sutton Foster and Hilary Duff also star. (TV14) 7 p.m. on TVL.

Money Court

Entrepreneur Kevin O’Leary presides over a diverse docket of financial disputes ranging from estranged business partners at odds over a deal gone sour to siblings falling out over a family business venture in this new financial series. Working with veteran trial attorney Katie Phang and former judge Ada Pozo, O’Leary can be relied upon to consider all sides of any case and examine all relevant evidence before rendering financial judgment in the matter at hand. (TVPG) 7 p.m. on CNBC.

Riverdale

All heck broke loose in last March’s midseason finale, as Riverdale’s villainous Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos) unleashed chaos on the community after his mining operation inadvertently released several dangerous criminals from the local prison. Elsewhere, Reggie Mantle (Charles Melton) set fire to the timberlands after Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) defied Hiram in a business deal. Now, as this dark soap returns to finish Season 5, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) is missing, and someone with a gun may pose a deadly threat to Archie (K.J. Apa). (TV14) 8 p.m. on KSKN.

The Challenge

The groundbreaking show credited by many with creating the reality competition genre returns for its 37th season comprising 19 action-packed episodes. For the first time, the season will feature 17 international players alongside an equal number of Americans. As play begins on the picturesque Mediterranean coast of Croatia, elite U.S. Agents team up with an assortment of International Operatives for spy games that could net them a share of the million-dollar winning team jackpot. T.J. Lavin is the host. (TV14) 8 p.m. on MTV.

MTV Cribs

More than 20 years after its original debut, one of MTV’s most iconic series – which revolutionized the celebrity home tour genre – gets a reboot, providing a peek at the lifestyle and personal domestic rituals of favorite personalities and their families. Each half-hour episode features a different celebrity giving a tour of his or her dwelling – often showcasing the expensive and outlandish things installed inside and out. Homes to be featured include those of Johnny Weir, Christian Siriano, Nick Young, Jordyn Woods and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, among many others. (TVPG) 9:30 p.m. on MTV.

Superstar

An offshoot of ABC News’ long-running primetime flagship program “20/20,” this new limited docuseries profiles major celebrities who shaped American culture. Each one-hour episode will spotlight a different superstar, starting with tonight’s premiere devoted to Whitney Houston, who died in 2012. In addition to never-before-broadcast personal videos of Houston, the episode also includes archival interviews of the singer and her ex-husband, Bobby Brown, plus new chats with Brandy, Chaka Khan, Bebe Winans and Darlene Love. 10 p.m. on KXLY.

Good Trouble

Alice (Sherry Cola) plays host for a Lunar New Year celebration at the Coterie in the new episode “Lunar New Year.” Meanwhile, Callie and Gael (Maia Mitchell, Tommy Martinez) try to solve their ongoing communication problems, and Davia (Emma Hunton) wrestles with her complicated feelings for Matt and Dennis (Erik Stocklin, Josh Pence). Elsewhere, Malika and Tanya (Zuri Adele, Liisi LaFontaine) forge a new relationship. (TV14) 10 p.m. on FREE.Hustle & Tow

This unscripted series wraps up its freshman season with two final back-to-back episodes. First, in ‘‘It’s Just Business,’’ Stan from Towz R Us in Alaska helps a rookie driver recover his truck from a very steep hill. Meanwhile, in Atlanta, Hi-Tech Towing’s DJ impounds the cars of two friends who are having a bitter conflict. Elsewhere, Wayne – who owns Smith Towing in Kentucky – faces a predicament with an angry customer that could threaten his business. The season finale immediately follows. (TVPG) 11:04 p.m. on (A&E)