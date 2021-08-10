Adrian Rondon collects four hits, Tri-City Dust Devils pound Spokane Indians 9-1

Adrian Rondon went 4 for 4 with four RBIs and two run and the Tri-City Dust Devils beat the visiting Spokane Indians 9-1 in the first of a six-game High-A West series at Gesa Stadium in Pasco.

[BOX SCORE courtesy MILB.com]

Tri-City (33-52) scored five runs in the sixth inning to blow the game open.

The Indians went 1 for 11 with runners in scoring position and left 12 runners on base.

Starting pitcher Chris McMahon (6-3) went four innings and allowed four runs on six hits and two walks with four strikeouts.

The Dust Devils put up three in the third inning, with Rondon delivering an RBI single.

Spokane (41-43) scored a run in the fourth on a wild pitch. The Indians loaded the bases in the top of the sixth, but Jack Blomgren struck out on three pitches.

Tri-City made their visitors pay in the bottom half. Livan Soto doubled home a run with one down, another run scored on an interference call and after a pitching change, Rondon doubled to clear the loaded bases.

Isaac Collins went 2 for 4 to raise his High-A West leading average to .320.

Around the league

Hillsboro 3, Eugene 2: Jorge Barrosa scored on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth and the Hops (40-44) topped the visiting Emeralds (49-36). Eduardo Diaz homered for Hillsboro, his 11th of the season. Franklin Labour hit his 12 of the season for Eugene.

Everett 11, Vancouver 6: Jack Anchia hit a three-run homer, his 10th of the season, in a six-run seventh and the AquaSox (53-30) beat the visiting Canadians (37-48). Kennie Taylor collected three hits and drove in two for Everett. Adam Kloffenstein struck out 11 over five innings for the C’s.