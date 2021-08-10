Bear cub strolls aisles at Southern California supermarket
UPDATED: Tue., Aug. 10, 2021
Shoppers were startled last weekend to see a bear cub browsing the offerings at a Los Angeles supermarket.
Video aired by CBS 2 shows the small bear strolling the aisles on Saturday at the Ralphs store in the Porter Ranch area of the San Fernando Valley.
After sniffing around inside, the bear eventually walked out the front doors.
The California Department of Fish and Wildlife found the 120-pound (54-kilogram) animal hiding under a trailer at a construction site behind a nearby Walmart.
The bear was tranquilized and released into the Angeles National Forest, the department said.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.