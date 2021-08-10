David’s Pizza closing on Sundays due to worker shortage
UPDATED: Tue., Aug. 10, 2021
David’s Pizza has announced it will now be closed on Sundays for the first time in its 26 years in business.
The pizza restaurant, 803 W. Mallon Ave. , blamed the situation on a lack of available employees.
“The shortage of workers has taken a toll all over Spokane,” a business representative wrote Sunday on Facebook, “we’ve tried diligently to keep the problem from changing our hours here.”
David’s will remain open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday . Anyone interested in working at the restaurant should visit visit davidspizza.com.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.