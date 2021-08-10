David’s Pizza closing on Sundays due to worker shortage

David’s Pizza has announced it will now be closed on Sundays for the first time in its 26 years in business.

The pizza restaurant, 803 W. Mallon Ave. , blamed the situation on a lack of available employees.

“The shortage of workers has taken a toll all over Spokane,” a business representative wrote Sunday on Facebook, “we’ve tried diligently to keep the problem from changing our hours here.”

David’s will remain open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday . Anyone interested in working at the restaurant should visit visit davidspizza.com.