News >  Business

David’s Pizza closing on Sundays due to worker shortage

UPDATED: Tue., Aug. 10, 2021

David's Pizza, 803 W. Mallon Ave., announced over the weekend it will close on Sundays for the first time in 26 years because of a worker shortage. (COLIN MULVANY/The Spokesman-Review)
By Thomas Clouse tomc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5495

David’s Pizza has announced it will now be closed on Sundays for the first time in its 26 years in business.

The pizza restaurant, 803 W. Mallon Ave. , blamed the situation on a lack of available employees.

“The shortage of workers has taken a toll all over Spokane,” a business representative wrote Sunday on Facebook, “we’ve tried diligently to keep the problem from changing our hours here.”

David’s will remain open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday . Anyone interested in working at the restaurant should visit visit davidspizza.com. 

