MLK Center offers summer job opportunities with assist from Bank of America

High school students in Spokane have until Sunday to apply for a program that offers immediate paid work experience and a chance to explore career job opportunities.

The program, supported by an $80,000 grant from Bank of America and organized by the Martin Luther King Jr. Family Outreach Center, will select 30 students for its Summer Youth Employment Program.

SYEP connects students with career exploration opportunities and paid work experience during the summer, with the option of continuing into the school year.

The program is part of Bank of America’s $1.25 billion national commitment to advance racial equity and economic opportunity.

Participants will explore their interests and career pathways, develop workplace training and engage in learning experiences that help develop social, civic and leadership skills.

With help from the bank’s grant, students will also receive a wage of $14 an hour for the four-week program. They will also have the option to continue work once school begins.

“Washington is ranked 10th in the nation for teenage unemployment,” said Freda Gandy, executive director of Spokane’s Martin Luther King Jr. Family Outreach Center.

“This means our youth, especially those who are at-risk or low-income, are missing out on important skill building opportunities to prepare them for their futures,” Gandy said.

Participants will be placed with local businesses which will give the businesses the opportunity to help develop a diverse pipeline of talent by serving as mentors and providing critical workforce experience.

The MLK Center will place participants with local small businesses and minority-owned businesses such as the Native Project, Wishing Tree Books, Wake Up Call and Larry’s Barber Shop.

Participants will be expected to dedicate 25 hours a week to the business they are placed with. Another five hours will go toward workshops covering money management and developing other soft skills.

Applications from students and businesses will be accepted through Sunday.

To apply and for more information, email Gandy at fgandy@mlkspokane.org.