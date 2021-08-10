Sacred Heart, Holy Family stop elective surgeries as hospitals face spike in COVID-19 patients

Facing a new onslaught of patients with COVID-19, Providence Health Care officials announced Tuesday that all non-emergency surgeries and procedures will be halted at Sacred Heart Medical Center and Holy Family Hospital.

The pause is “effective immediately,” according a Providence news release.

“We realize that all procedures and surgeries are very important to patients and we will work with each patient on a case-by-case basis to reschedule and provide necessary care,” Providence officials said in a news release.

As of Monday, there are 111 COVID-19 patients in Spokane hospitals, and as of this morning, there are 69 patients with the virus at Kootenai Health.

Hospitalizations have tripled in Spokane County in a month and doubled in the Panhandle in just two weeks.

Hospitalizations have spiked across the nation, largely caused by the delta variant spreading through predominantly unvaccinated people throughout the country.

The Inland Northwest has seen a surge in hospitalizations, but unlike previously, when the virus hit the state in waves, the surge is happening all at once.

In Washington, hospitals were near capacity this summer already taking care of non-COVID patients, but with the current surge, facilities are having to prioritize emergent care and expand care for COVID patients. Transferring patients for care, for not just the virus but other conditions, is taking much longer due to the surge in COVID patients.

The decision marks the third time elective procedures have been halted at Providence hospitals in Spokane as a result of COVID-19 and follows similar moves by Multicare and Kootenai Health.

(Molly Quinn / The Spokesman-Review)

Hospital and public health leaders are asking those who have not been vaccinated to get their shots to prevent severe disease and hospitalization should they get the virus. The COVID-19 vaccines that are available are still effective against the delta variant, so far, at preventing severe disease and hospitalization. Public health officials are also recommending that everyone wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status to prevent further spread of the virus.

