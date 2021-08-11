City opening cooling centers as another wave of heat descends on Spokane

By Sophia McFarland community journalism fund

Two records showing the intensity of this summer’s temperatures appear likely to fall this weekend as the city of Spokane again prepares to open cooling centers for people needing an escape from the heat.

Rocco Pelatti, a National Weather Service forecaster, said he expects both Friday and Saturday to hit 100 degrees.

Spokane’s record for the most 100-degree days in a year is six, putting Spokane on track to break the record this week.

Including Wednesday, Spokane has hit at least 90 degrees on 36 days this year, following only the summer of 1990 (with 38) and 1958 (with 39 days), Pelatti said.

Temperatures of at least 90 degrees are forecast through Sunday.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for the Okanogan and Methow Valleys in Okanogan County for 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday. Winds between 10 and 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph are expected.

Okanogan County has been hit hard this summer with several large wildfires.

The city of Spokane is once again opening its network of cooling centers, which includes the multi-purpose rooms at the Looff Carrousel and branches of the Spokane Public Library.

The plan matches what the city has launched at various points during extreme heat events this summer, though tables have been added at the Looff Carrousel to make it more comfortable for guests.

The rooms at the Looff Carrousel will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. until the forecast high temperature drops below 95 degrees.

“We encourage people who need a little relief from the heat over the next few days to use the central cooling center or visit a neighborhood library branch,” Mayor Nadine Woodward said in a statement. “Both options have proven to be good options for people who need a break.”