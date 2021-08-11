Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19

News >  Pacific NW

COVID-19 outbreak linked to music festival in eastern Oregon

UPDATED: Wed., Aug. 11, 2021

Associated Press

Associated Press

PENDLETON, Ore. – Oregon health leaders are looking into a COVID-19 outbreak linked to an outdoor music festival in the eastern part of the state.

Umatilla County Public Health Director Joseph Fiumara said they’ve tied 66 cases to the Pendleton Whiskey Music Fest on July 10, KATU-TV reported.

COVID-19 outbreaks linked to outdoor music festivals are raising new concerns about outdoor transmission, he said.

“With delta, some of our assumptions with how safe an outdoor event was, probably aren’t as good as they were with the original version of this virus,” Fiumara said. “I do think it means it’s not as safe as what we were comfortable with.”

Fiumara said five of the 66 people who tested positive were vaccinated. He said 43 of those cases are among Umatilla County residents. Some cases were traced to a party pit area, Fiumara said.

Health leaders continue to encourage those not yet vaccinated to get the vaccine.

“My advice to folks, is first, get vaccinated. It’s not 100%, but it will likely keep you out of the hospital and lower your risk of death,” Fiumara said.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

COVID-19 Updates