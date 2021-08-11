Fire in Spokane Valley dog grooming store results in no injuries to people or animals

Wash N Snip, a Spokane Valley dog grooming business, was irreparably damaged Wednesday by fire.

A call came into the Spokane Valley Fire Department at about 5:30 a.m. reporting Wash N Snip, at 9319 E. Trent Ave., was on fire.

Julie Happy, Spokane Valley Fire spokesperson, said firefighters arrived to see a well-developed blaze, but hose work and quick access to inside the store allowed firefighters to knock down the flames in 10 minutes.

A quick check of the store’s interior by firefighters found that no animals or people were in the store during the fire.

Rachel Yake, owner of Wash N Snip, said the fire irreparably damaged the store. She plans on reopening the business in a vacant spot next door or moving to an entirely different location in a couple of weeks.

Spokane Valley Fire is investigating the cause. Yake said she had no idea how the fire started and mentioned one of the windows of the store was broken.

The flames spread to another business in the strip mall, but most of the damage was contained to the shop.