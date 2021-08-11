Former Spokane police officer Nathan Nash pleads not guilty to rape for a second time

A former Spokane police officer pleaded not guilty after being accused of rape for a second time.

Nathan Nash, 38, appeared in court on Wednesday as he faces rape charges from two separate incidents in 2019.

The victims told investigators that Nash sexually assaulted them after responding to their calls for police assistance. Nash followed up with them alone after the initial response and sexually assaulted them, the victims told detectives.

Nash has been facing charges for the first alleged rape since 2019, but was arrested and charged only last week for the second incident, to which he most recently pleaded not guilty. He faces charges this time of second-degree rape and unlawful imprisonment.

During the hearing, Nash’s lawyer discussed the possibility of changing trial dates due to the new developments. Nash was scheduled to go to trial for the original rape accusation on Aug. 30.

The judge said during the hearing that the trial date may be moved after a motion is considered on Aug. 16, in which the court may join the two rape cases together for one trial.