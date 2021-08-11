Hayden’s Wilson, Spokane’s Krasselt capture Idaho Junior Amateur titles

Hayden’s Ella Wilson repeated as an Idaho Junior Amateur champion and Spokane’s Justin Krasselt captured a title at Canyon Springs Golf Course in Twin Falls.

Wilson trailed by six shots after Monday’s first nine holes but rallied with a 1-over 37 Tuesday for a one-shot win in the girls 10-12 age group. She prevailed by one shot a year ago in the same age group.

Krasselt earned the boys 10-12 title with scores of 35-36 for a 1-under 71. He finished in a three-way tie a year ago and took second in the playoff.

Spokane’s Ben Barrett and Cameron Kuchar, of Harrison, Idaho, tied for second in boys 13-14. Barrett and Kuchar, whose dad, Matt, plays on the PGA Tour, both shot 2-under 214. Boise’s Ryan Shepherd fired a 4-under 68 in Wednesday’s final round for a one-stroke victory.

Spokane’s Melia Cerenzia placed second in girls 13-14 with rounds of 79, 83 and 81.

Spokane’s Kaiton Meyer (82-78-78) tied for fourth in girls 15-18 while Spokane Valley’s Brayden Miles (71-71-75) took sixth in boys 15-18.