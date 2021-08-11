On the Air
Wed., Aug. 11, 2021
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, Little League regionals
8 a.m.: South Dakota vs. Nebraska ESPN
10 a.m.: Connecticut vs. Massachusetts ESPN
Noon: Northern Calif. vs. Hawaii ESPN
2 p.m.: Illinois vs. Michigan ESPN
4 p.m.: New Jersey vs. Pennsylvania ESPN
6 p.m.: Washington vs. Montana ESPN
Baseball, MLB
9 a.m.: Washington at N.Y. Mets OR St. Louis at Pittsburgh MLB
1 p.m.: Texas at Seattle Root
4 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox FOX 28
7 p.m.: Toronto at L.A. Angels OR Colorado at San Francisco MLB
Basketball, NBA Summer League
Noon: San Antonio vs. Charlotte ESPNU
1 p.m.: Chicago vs. Minnesota NBA
2 p.m.: Washington vs. Brooklyn ESPNU
3 p.m.: Indiana vs. Portland NBA
4 p.m.: Orlando vs. Boston ESPN2
5 p.m.: Houston vs. Toronto NBA
6 p.m.: Philadelphia vs. Atlanta ESPN2
7 p.m.: Phoenix vs. Denver NBA
Football, NFL preseason
4:30 p.m.: Washington at New England NFL
Golf
7 a.m.: LPGA: Women’s Scottish Open Golf
9 a.m.: U.S. Men’s Amateur Golf
Noon: PGA: Wyndham Championship Golf
3 p.m.: Korn Ferry: Pinnacle Bank Championship Golf
Soccer, men
7 p.m.: CONCACAF Champions League: Philadelphia Union at Club América FS1
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700-AM
Baseball, High-A West
7 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City 103.5-FM
Baseball, MLB
Noon: Texas at Seattle 700-AM
All events subject to change
