Thursday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, Little League regionals

8 a.m.: South Dakota vs. Nebraska ESPN

10 a.m.: Connecticut vs. Massachusetts ESPN

Noon: Northern Calif. vs. Hawaii ESPN

2 p.m.: Illinois vs. Michigan ESPN

4 p.m.: New Jersey vs. Pennsylvania ESPN

6 p.m.: Washington vs. Montana ESPN

Baseball, MLB

9 a.m.: Washington at N.Y. Mets OR St. Louis at Pittsburgh MLB

1 p.m.: Texas at Seattle Root

4 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox FOX 28

7 p.m.: Toronto at L.A. Angels OR Colorado at San Francisco MLB

Basketball, NBA Summer League

Noon: San Antonio vs. Charlotte ESPNU

1 p.m.: Chicago vs. Minnesota NBA

2 p.m.: Washington vs. Brooklyn ESPNU

3 p.m.: Indiana vs. Portland NBA

4 p.m.: Orlando vs. Boston ESPN2

5 p.m.: Houston vs. Toronto NBA

6 p.m.: Philadelphia vs. Atlanta ESPN2

7 p.m.: Phoenix vs. Denver NBA

Football, NFL preseason

4:30 p.m.: Washington at New England NFL

Golf

7 a.m.: LPGA: Women’s Scottish Open Golf

9 a.m.: U.S. Men’s Amateur Golf

Noon: PGA: Wyndham Championship Golf

3 p.m.: Korn Ferry: Pinnacle Bank Championship Golf

Soccer, men

7 p.m.: CONCACAF Champions League: Philadelphia Union at Club América FS1

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700-AM

Baseball, High-A West

7 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City 103.5-FM

Baseball, MLB

Noon: Texas at Seattle 700-AM

All events subject to change

