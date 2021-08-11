Starter Mitch Kilkenny dominant, Spokane Indians blank Tri-City 6-0

Starter Mitch Kilkenny tossed eight shutout innings and the visiting Spokane Indians beat the Tri-City Dust Devils 6-0 in the second of a six-game High-A West series at Gesa Stadium in Pasco on Wednesday.

[BOX SCORE courtesy MILB.com]

Kilkenny (6-0) allowed only five hits and no walks with five strikeouts. He threw 71 of his 97 pitches for strikes and did not allow a runner to reach third base. He lowered his season ERA to 3.38.

The Indians (42-43) picked up two runs in each of the second, fourth and eighth innings.

Niko Decolati led off the second with a single and stole second base. He advanced on a groundout and scored on a fielder’s choice by Grant Lavigne, who later scored on a single by Daniel Montano.

In the fourth, Brenton Doyle led off with single and moved up on a wild pitch. Lavigne walked and after a fly out, Doyle scored on a fielder’s choice by Montano. Lavigne scored on a two-out single by Isaac Collins.

Lavigne added a two-run homer, his first since his promotion to High-A, in the eighth inning.

Fineas Del Bonta-Smith struck out the side in a scoreless ninth for Spokane.

Tri-City fell to 33-53.