10 under $10 Aug. 13-20 – Stagecoast West, Balto, Haze and yoga

1 Stagecoach West – 7 p.m. Friday, Spokane Valley Eagles, 16801 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley. Stagecoach West will play a lineup of country, classic rock and pop music at Spokane Valley Eagles. stagecoachwestmusic.com. Admission: $8

2 Balto – 7 p.m. Friday, Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. Portland-based alternative rock group Balto will perform at Lucky You Lounge with the Holy Broke. eventbrite.com, search “Balto with the Holy Broke.” Event is for ages 21 and older. Admission: FREE

3 Half & Half – 7:30 p.m. Friday, Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. The Blue Door Theatre performs a family-friendly mix of short- and long-form improv comedy. bluedoortheatre.com. Admission: $8

4 “Unveiling Narratives” – 5 p.m. Friday, Emerge Gallery, 208 N. Fourth St., Coeur d’Alene. Marco Hernandez and Riley Helal’s “Unveiling Narratives” will feature a series of block prints and etchings. emergecda.com or (208) 818-3342. Admission: FREE

5 Anne Hedin – 5 p.m. Friday, Blackwell Gallery, 205 Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Artist and longtime arts educator Anne Hedin will exhibit a range of mixed-media works. amhedin.com or (208) 699-2116. Admission: FREE

6 Haze – 9 p.m. Friday, The Moose Lounge, 401 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Rock group Haze plays the Moose Lounge. (208) 664-7901. Admission: FREE

7 “Avengers: Endgame” – At dusk on Saturday, Pavillion Park, 727 N. Molter Road, Liberty Lake. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers assemble once more in order to reverse Thanos’ actions and restore balance to the universe.” Directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo. Rated PG-13. 181 minutes. pavillionpark.org. Admission: FREE

8 J.T. Greathouse – 7 p.m. Saturday, hosted via Zoom by Auntie’s Bookstore. Celebrating the release of his debut fantasy novel, “The Hand of the Sun King,” local author J.T. Greathouse will discuss the series with Ben Cartwright. auntiesbooks.com. Admission: FREE

9 Blake Braley – 8 p.m. Saturday, Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. Funk/soul musician Blake Braley returns to Zola. zolainspokane.com or (509) 624-2416. Admission: FREE

10 Summer Night Yoga Series – 7 p.m. Wednesday, Spokane Tribal Gathering Place, 347 N. Post St. Hosted by the Union. An hourlong Vinyasa flow. Bring a mat and water. Admission: FREE