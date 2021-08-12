Arts Wrap: Humanities Washington grants, J.T. Greathouse and Tom Quinn

Aiming to give Washington’s humanities sector a leg up after the pandemic, Humanities Washington has begun offering grants to nonprofit cultural organizations negatively affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

“The pandemic has shown that the cultural community in Washington state is resilient, innovative and adaptable, but it is also fragile,” Humanities Washington CEO Julie Ziegler said in a news release. “We are honored to be able to provide this relief.”

Through the Sustaining the Humanities Through the American Rescue Plan, funded via the National Endowment for the Humanities, grants of as much as $15,000 are now available to 501(c)(3) nonprofits, tribal organizations, general operating support and more specific projects. The application deadline is Sept. 23. For a full list of application guidelines, visit humanities.org/relief.

Humanities Washington especially encourages organizations led by or serving communities with traditionally limited access to humanities programs. These communities include “people of color, people who identify as LGBTQ+, people who live in rural areas, people with disabilities, people who identify as immigrants or refugees and people whose first (or only) language is not English.”

“There are so many terrific things happening in Washington that people may not think qualify for a “humanities’ grant,” grant and outreach manager Violeta Martin said, explaining that historical works, projects focusing on cultural analysis or public policy and community issues also qualify. “We look forward to working with new and longtime partners with these grants.”

For more information and to apply, visit humanities.org/relief.

J.T. Greathouse at Auntie’s

Celebrating the release of his debut fantasy novel, “The Hand of the Sun King,” local author J.T. Greathouse will discuss the series with Ben Cartwright at 7 p.m. Saturday. To register, visit auntiesbooks.com. Admission is free.

Originally written as an experimental exploration of a young man’s life growing up under imperial rule, Greathouse’s debut fantasy trilogy, “The Hand of the Sun King,” is a world-spanning adventure full of magic, religion, politics and philosophy.

Wen Alder is close to taking the Imperial examinations, the first step to becoming Hand of the Emperor and learning to wield the Empire’s legitimate magic. It has been years since his grandmother showed him her forbidden witchcraft before she abandoned him to join the resistance.

Alder’s path will take him from lowly student to Empire sorcerer, force him to choose between his country and his family and lead him toward uncovering the truth – that an even greater war is being waged than that against the resistance, a war that is magical rather than mundane into which he may, willingly or not, find himself drawn. The first installment of “The Hand of the Sun King,” is available at Auntie’s Bookstore and Wishing Tree Books.

Drawing Hands With Tom Quinn

Artist and arts educator Tom Quinn will lead a workshop focusing on the anatomy of the human hand and drawing hands in different poses at Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave., from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Students will take turns modeling. The workshop is open to high school-aged and adult students. For more information, visit spokaneartschool.net and call (509) 325-1500. Admission is $40.