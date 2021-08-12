Former Gonzaga forward Killian Tillie staying with Memphis on two-way contract

Former Gonzaga forward Killian Tillie will stay with the Memphis Grizzlies after signing a two-way contract, the NBA team announced Thursday.

The 6-foot-10, 220-pound Tillie played in 18 Grizzlies games last season on a two-way contract after he wasn’t selected in the 2020 NBA Draft. He averaged 3.2 points and 1.3 rebounds in 10.1 minutes per game.

Tillie, 23, slipped on the floor and left Wednesday’s summer league game in Las Vegas with what appeared to be a groin injury. He scored 20 points and hit six 3-pointers in Monday’s win. He had nine points and five rebounds before exiting Wednesday’s game.

The native of Cagnes-sur-Mer, France, was All-WCC first-team as a senior in 2019-20. He made 44.4% of his 3-point attempts in four seasons at Gonzaga.

Two-way contracts allow a player to split time between the NBA (a maximum of 50 games) and the G League. Tillie didn’t appear in any games with the G League Memphis Hustle last season.