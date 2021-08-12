Jaguars coach Urban Meyer still wants to see more from Trevor Lawrence, former Coug Gardner Minshew

By John Reid Tribune News Service

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars’ season opener against Houston is a month away, and coach Urban Meyer still needs more convincing that No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence is ready to handle the starting job.

On Thursday, Meyer said an open competition battle will continue between Lawrence and former Washington State standout Gardner Minshew for the starting job against the Texans on Sept. 12.

Both Lawrence and Minshew will play in Saturday night’s preseason opener against the Cleveland Browns at TIAA Bank Field.

But Meyer remains undecided if Lawrence or Minshew will start.

“We’ll finalize that tonight,” Meyer said before Thursday’s practice. “I’m going to rely on Bev (offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell) and Shotty (quarterbacks coach Brian Schottenheimer). This whole preseason is fairly new to me.

“In college, there’s no preseason. I’m going to listen as much as I can to them. They both have experience with young quarterbacks. That’s why I hired them. They have not been good; they’ve been great.”

It could be yet another motivational ploy by Meyer by not openly declaring Lawrence the starter, even though he has shown ability throughout camp to make all the throws and looks to be in command of the offense.

Lawrence, regarded as a generational talent, has a stronger arm than Minshew. He’s also had the tendency to be more accurate, especially on tight-window throws, than Minshew.

But Minshew is a competitor who has a no-quit attitude in his urgency to move to the top of the depth chart.

“I didn’t know Minshew, but I knew his coach well, Mike Leach. I didn’t see much of him. But he’s earned my respect. I love that guy,” Meyer said. “He’s a warrior, a competitor. He’s a fighter, and I told him that. I have great respect for Minshew.”