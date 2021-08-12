Cache Reset
Kenyon Yovan homers in five-run sixth, Spokane Indians fall to Tri-City 11-5

UPDATED: Thu., Aug. 12, 2021

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Kenyon Yovan hit a two-run homer in a five-run sixth inning and the Tri-City Dust Devils beat the visiting Spokane Indians 11-5 in the third of a six-game High-A West series at Gesa Stadium in Pasco on Thursday.

[BOX SCORE courtesy MILB.com]

The Indians (42-44) went 1 for 12 with runners in scoring position and stranded 11 runners.

Indians starter Will Ethridge (1-5) allowed seven runs, six earned, on seven hits and two walks with four strikeouts. He threw 77 pitches, 44 for strikes.

Tri-City (34-53) scored twice in the third inning, as Livan Soto lined a two-run double to right with the bases loaded.

The Indians countered in the fourth. With two down, Aaron Schunk drew a walk and scored from first on a double by Daniel Montano. 

The Dust Devils blew the game open in the sixth. 

Jordyn Adams reached on an error and went to second on a one-out single by Adrian Rondon. Ethridge uncorked a wild pitch to allow both runners to move up.

After a mound visit, Kyle Kasser singled to plate both runners, and Yovan followed with a two-run homer.

Steven Rivas followed with a double and scored on a single by Griffin Mazur.

Tri-City added two more runs in the seventh on two hits and two Spokane fielding errors.

The Indians scored two runs in the eighth on bases-loaded groundouts, but Tri-City answered with two in the bottom half against reliever Stephen Jones.

Grant Lavigne (3 for 5) knocked in a run with an RBI triple in the ninth and scored on a groundout.

Transaction: Catcher Austin Bernard was added to the roster and started on Thursday. The 25-year-old switch-hitter was called up from the Colorado Rockies rookie-level team, where he was hitting .179/.378/.214 in 11 games. Bernard was a 10th round pick of the Rockies in 2017.

