Summer League roundup: Jalen Suggs injures hand in blowout loss

From staff reports

Jalen Suggs exited in the second quarter of the Orlando Magic’s 108-71 loss to the Boston Celtics with a sore left hand and did not return.

Suggs left halfway through the quarter, after scoring six points in 11 minutes.

Meanwhile, former Gonzaga teammate Corey Kispert is yet to find his shooting stroke for the Washington Wizards. The 15th overall pick in this year’s NBA draft scored nine points on 28% shooting from the field, but made a 3-pointer to force the first overtime in the Wizards’ 84-81 double overtime loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

Philadelphia 76ers forward Filip Petrušev capped off the night for former Bulldogs. He scored eight points and grabbed six rebounds in a 96-88 win over the Atlanta Hawks.

Portland Trail Blazers guard, and former Cougar, C.J. Elleby scored three points on 1-of-8 shooting from the field in the teams’ 97-64 loss to the Indiana Pacers.