This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Tribune News Service (TNS)

Bestsellers

From Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “Billy Summers,” Stephen King (Scribner)

2. “The Last Thing He Told Me,” Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

3. “Blind Tiger,” Sandra Brown (Grand Central)

4. “The Paper Palace,” Miranda Cowley Heller (Riverhead)

5. “We Were Never Here,” Andrea Bartz (Ballantine)

6. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig (Viking)

7. “The Cellist,” Daniel Silva (Harper)

8. “Black Ice,” Brad Thor (Atria)

9. “Malibu Rising,” Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

10. “Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Part 5 – Golden Wind, Vol. 1,” Hirohiko Araki (Viz)

Nonfiction

1. “American Marxism,” Mark R. Levin (Threshold)

2. “The Truth About COVID-19: Exposing The Great Reset, Lockdowns, Vaccine Passports, and the New Normal,” Joseph Mercola and Ronnie Cummins (Chelsea Green)

3. Here, Right Matters: An American Story,” Alexander Vindman (Harper)

4. “I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump’s Catastrophic Final Year,” Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker (Penguin Press)

5. “The Authoritarian Moment: How the Left Weaponized America’s Institutions Against Dissent,” Ben Shapiro (Broadside)

6. “Holy Hot Mess: Finding God in the Details of this Weird and Wonderful Life,” Mary Katherine Backstrom (Worthy)

7. “How I Saved the World,” Jesse Watters (Broadside)

8. “The Family Firm: A Data-Driven Guide to Better Decision Making in the Early School Years (The ParentData Series),” Emily Oster (Penguin Press)

9. “The Premonition: A Pandemic Story,” Michael Lewis (Norton)

10. “Killing the Mob: The Fight Against Organized Crime in America,” Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s)