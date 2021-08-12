Two men killed after semitruck fails to stop at stop sign near Moses Lake

Two men died at the scene Wednesday when a semitruck drove through a stop sign and T-boned their Chevy pickup truck near Moses Lake.

Police arrested the driver of the semitruck, 37-year-old Christopher Cristostomo of Fall City, Washington, on suspicion of vehicular homicide, according to a news release from the Washington State Patrol. Officers believe alcohol or drugs were involved, the release said.

The driver of the 2005 white Chevy Silverado pickup, 31-year-old Rigoberto Marmolejo of Royal City, Washington, and the passenger, a 52-year-old Moses Lake man whose name has not been released while authorities notify his family, died at the scene. All people involved were wearing seatbelts, the release said.

According to police, the semitruck was traveling northbound on Adams Road toward State Route 283 in Grant County when it went through a stop sign and struck the Silverado on the driver’s side. The two men in the Silverado had been going south on SR 283.