Washington State’s Abe Lucas, Idaho’s Tre Walker make Senior Bowl watch list

Two local standouts made a watch list comprised of the nation’s top seniors, improving their chances of playing in college football’s premier postseason showcase in February.

Washington State’s Abe Lucas and Idaho’s Tre Walker were two of the names included on the 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl watch list unveiled Thursday in Mobile, Alabama.

Appearing on the watch list doesn’t guarantee a spot in the annual all-star game played at South Alabama’s Ladd-Peebles Stadium, but it increases the chances of being one of the 100-plus players selected to the Feb. 5 showcase that’s become a vital part of the predraft process for NFL hopefuls.

Lucas, a fourth-year starting offensive tackle, was the only Cougar player named to the watch list and one of 55 from the Pac-12 Conference. Walker was one of just three players from the Big Sky Conference to make the list, joining Idaho State wide receiver Tanner Conner and Southern Utah offensive lineman Braxton Jones.

In July, Lucas was one of 80 interior linemen named to the watch list for the Outland Trophy. The Everett native is a three-time All-Pac-12 second-team selection and was recently named to the Preseason All-Pac-12 first team by the conference’s media members. In 2020, he was considered the fourth-best offensive tackle in the country by Pro Football Focus College and in 2019 was rated as the best pass-blocking offensive tackle in the country.

Idaho’s Walker will have a chance to be a rare FCS selection at the Senior Bowl and could become the first Vandal to appear in the game since Mao Tosi in 2000. The linebacker/running back earned All-America first-team honors from the Associated Press, Stats Perform, Hero Sports and Phil Steele FCS following the spring 2021 season and was named All-Big Sky first team after leading the conference with 13.5 tackles per game. Walker finished the four-game season with 54 tackles.