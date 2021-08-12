What’s Worth Watching: ‘Untold,’ ‘Titans,’ ‘What If,’ ‘Beckett’ and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine’

This week’s streaming premieres run the gamut from sports docuseries to international thrillers.

‘Untold’ (2021)

From the creators of Netflix’s “Wild, Wild Country” comes a new, five-film sports-focused anthology docuseries. The first episode will examine the infamous locker room brawl that took place during a 2004 game between the Indiana Pacers and Detroit Pistons, aka the “Malice at the Palace.”

The remaining installments – including profiles of boxer Christy Martin and tennis player Mardy Fish, as well as an episode focusing on Caitlyn Jenner’s Olympic career and gender transition – will arrive weekly on Tuesdays. “Untold” is available on Netflix.

‘Titans: Season 3’ (2021)

A classically gritty HBO approach to the “Teen Titans” franchise, “Titans” follows a group of young DC Universe heroes – Nightwing (Brenton Thwaites), Koriand’r (Anna Diop), Raven (Teagan Croft) and Beast Boy (Ryan Potter), among others – as they all come of age throughout the series. The third season will see the crew exploring Gotham City, reuniting with old friends and rising to meet a new series of challenges. “Titans” is available on HBO Max.

‘What If…?’ (2021)

Taking a 10-episode, animated turn into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, “What If…?” follows everyone’s favorite heroes through a series of hypothetical situations such as “What if Agent Peggy Carter had taken the Super Soldier serum?” “What if Captain America was Iron Man?” “What if the Black Panther was Star-Lord?”

Narrated by the Watcher (Jeffrey Wright), the series also features vocal role reprisals from Michael B. Jordan, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Natalie Portman, Jeff Goldblum, Paul Rudd, Jeremy Renner, Sebastian Stan, Toby Jones, Hayley Atwell, Chris Evans, Michael Douglas, Samuel L. Jackson, Mark Ruffalo, Taika Waititi and the late Chadwick Boseman. “What If…?” is available on Disney+.

‘Beckett’ (2021)

An American tourist (John David Washington) on holiday in Greece is forced to go on the run after losing his girlfriend and stumbling into a political conspiracy. Also starring Vicky Krieps, Boyd Holbrook and Alicia Vikander, “Beckett” is available on Netflix.

‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ (2021)

Returning for a final season, this laugh-out-loud comedy follows detectives Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg), Amy Santiago (Melissa Fumero) and Rosa Diaz (Stephanie Beatriz) and all the rest of the fictional NYPD unit tasked with overseeing “the nine-nine.” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” is available on Hulu.