After more than 20 years of operation, Fery’s Catering & Takeout up for sale

For more than two decades, Fery’s Catering & Takeout has been serving healthy, homemade dishes to patrons and events.

That could be changing.

Owner Fery Haghighi is looking to sell the business at 421 S. Cowley St. on Spokane’s lower South Hill.

“I would love to continue, but the lack of help has really been hard on me since COVID. It’s too much for my age,” Haghighi said.

Haghighi said she enjoys cooking and operating Fery’s Catering & Takeout, but also wants to spend more time with friends and family, including her six grandchildren.

The building has a full kitchen with a walk-in freezer, making it a perfect space for another restaurateur, Haghighi said.

“I would love for someone to carry on (the business),” she said. “If someone even wants me to continue, I would stay for a few months to teach them or direct them. But, if they want to do something different, we would love to lease (the building) to them.”

Haghighi has not set a sale price for the business, but indicated she’s considering all offers.

Haghighi, a restaurateur and pastry chef, has been part of Spokane’s culinary community for more than 40 years.

Haghighi and her husband, Ahmad, arrived in Spokane in 1980 seeking political asylum after fleeing their home in Tehran, Iran, during the Iranian Revolution.

The Haghighis opened Au Croissant, which introduced croissants and other traditional French pastries to the Lilac City. It quickly became a success.

“Au Croissant was a fabulous thing for Spokane. People loved it. We would sell out every morning around 10 or 11,” Haghighi said.

But as cholesterol became a health concern, business dwindled over time, she said.

After the Haghighis closed Au Croissant, they pivoted to catering and opened Fery’s Catering & Takeout in the late 1990s.

Fery’s Catering & Takeout also gained a following for Haghighi’s Persian-inspired cuisine and various other dishes with fresh ingredients.

Haghighi said if she is unable to find a buyer for Fery’s Catering & Takeout, she’ll have to close by December.

“I love this place,” she said. “I don’t want to close it, but if I have to, I’m sure something good is going to come out of it.”