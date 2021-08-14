Spokane breaks annual 90-degree day record, but heat and smoke relief are on the way

Spokane’s extreme summer broke another ominous record Saturday, but relief from both the scorching heat and sickening smoke is on the way.

This is officially the only year in Spokane’s recorded history with 40 days of 90-degree temperatures, beating out 1958 after tying it during Friday’s similarly hot conditions, according to the National Weather Service Office in Spokane.

NWS Spokane forecasted a high of 99 degrees Saturday and a high of 98 degrees Sunday, and has implemented an excessive heat warning until late Sunday.

If temperatures beat forecasts and reach 100 degrees, 2021 will also break the record for the number of 100-degree days in Spokane in one calendar year.

Greg Koch, lead forecaster at NWS Spokane, said temperatures will decrease a bit Monday and dramatically Tuesday and Wednesday, when the highs are predicted to hover in the low 80s.

After Spokane experienced very unhealthy air quality Saturday, Koch said there should be some improvement starting Sunday night.

“With the cooler temperatures, we may not see smoke as thick and dense,” Koch said.

Winds from the Pacific Ocean should blow much of the smoke out of the area starting Sunday evening, Koch said.

It’s not just cooler temperatures and better air quality on the table. A sizable amount of rain could hit Spokane on Tuesday.

NWS Spokane predicts a 40% chance of rain Tuesday. Koch said the active rain system heading our way could also help douse some of the fires burning around the Inland Northwest and Canada.

Smoke likely will still linger Sunday morning. Spokane’s air quality was in the unhealthy range as of noon Saturday, according to the Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency.